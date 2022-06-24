Larne: School bus ends up in ditch after collision with car
A schoool bus ended up in a ditch after a collision with a car in Larne on Friday afternoon.
The bus and a silver Volkswagen Passat collided at the junction of Upper Carneal Road and Ballywillan Road at about 15:15 BST.
Nine children and two adults were on board the bus.
A child was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew while an adult passenger was taken to hospital.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.