Larne: School bus ends up in ditch after collision with car

Police crash

A schoool bus ended up in a ditch after a collision with a car in Larne on Friday afternoon.

The bus and a silver Volkswagen Passat collided at the junction of Upper Carneal Road and Ballywillan Road at about 15:15 BST.

Nine children and two adults were on board the bus.

A child was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew while an adult passenger was taken to hospital.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

Related Topics