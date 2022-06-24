Northern Ireland waste management scheme to be developed
By Louise Cullen
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
A new waste management strategy is to be developed by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs.
It will set fresh targets for recycling and landfill reduction.
A deposit return scheme for cans and bottles will also be included in the new imitative.
The previous strategy, which had been in place since 2013, saw household recycling rates reach 50%, according to the department.
Under the Delivering Resource Efficiency strategy, there was was also a reduction in the number of carrier bags by 81% and the amount of biodegradable (food) waste going to landfill.
A closure report says 36 out of 44 proposed actions the strategy contained were achieved, superseded, or alternative actions taken.
Under the draft Environment Strategy, a new waste strategy should be published by 2023.
Minister Edwin Poots said the outgoing scheme had "contributed significantly" to improving performance on recycling, biodegradable landfill waste reduction and the number of plastic bags.
He explained that his department will "begin working with stakeholders to develop a new waste management strategy".
"This will include implementation of new recycling and landfill reduction targets," he added.
"And incorporating new policy developments since 2013, such as a deposit return scheme for cans and bottles and extended producer responsibility schemes for priority waste streams like electrical goods and textiles.
A Waste Management Plan was published in 2019 in line with the EU Waste Framework Directive, which was retained post-Brexit.