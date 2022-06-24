Commonwealth Games: Bangor Aurora issues restricting swimmers' training
- Published
Ongoing issues with Northern Ireland's biggest swimming pool has left athletes unable to train properly for the Commonwealth Games, a coach has said.
The Aurora Aquatic and Leisure Complex is the only pool in Northern Ireland that meets Olympic standards.
The Commonwealth Games swimming events will be held in an Olympic-sized 50m pool.
However, issues with the moveable floor at the Aurora in Bangor means the pool is stuck at 25m in length.
The pool, which opened in 2013, is owned and operated by Ards and North Down Council.
In a statement, it said it was "aware of the defect with the moveable swimming pool floor" at the pool and had appointed specialist contractors.
"We are waiting for a repair date to be confirmed," it added.
'Incredibly frustrating'
Nelson Lindsay, coach of Paralympic champion Bethany Firth, said the faults meant athletes could not train effectively.
"The pacing is different between 25m and 50m pools, stroke counts are different," Mr Lindsay told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.
"A 50m pool is more endurance orientated.
"You've fewer turns to give your body a little break on, so it's very different training in the two pools."
Mr Lindsay also said the faults were affecting the hosting of competitions at the pool.
"We cannot hold a proper 25m competition in Aurora because that relies on the floors being raised on either side of the 25m pool and officials standing in it," he said.
"The system put in place in Aurora, the raised floors are so flimsy that they bow in the middle and officials are standing with water halfway up their chins."
Connie Egan, an Alliance assembly member for the area, said the situation was "incredibly frustrating" for athletes like Bethany Firth.
"The latest update I have from [Ards and North Down] council is that contractors have been appointed, but obviously this has been ongoing for several months," she added.
"There clearly needs to be more communication with the athletes who use this pool.
"There needs to be better planning going forward to ensure that this doesn't happen again."