Jennifer Dornan: Raymond O'Neill sentenced to 22 years in prison

By Sara Girvin
BBC Newsline reporter

Jennifer DornanFamily
Jennifer Dornan was murdered at her home in Lagmore in 2015

A man found guilty of murdering a mother-of-three in west Belfast has been jailed for a minimum of 22 years.

Jennifer Dornan was found in her burnt-out home in Lagmore in August 2015. She had been stabbed three times in the chest with a knife from her kitchen.

Raymond Martin Gabriel O'Neill, 43, previously of Amcomri Street in Belfast, denied murdering the 30-year-old and setting fire to her house.

But in April, a jury unanimously convicted him of arson and murder.

On Friday, a prosecution barrister said: "This is a shocking murder; every woman's worst nightmare that a man should follow you home after a night out, break into your home and murder you."

The judge sentenced O'Neill to a minimum of 22 years for murder and an indeterminate sentence of seven years for arson to be served concurrently.

O'Neill has lodged an appeal against his conviction.

More on this story

Related Topics