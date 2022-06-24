Jennifer Dornan: Raymond O'Neill sentenced to 22 years in prison
By Sara Girvin
BBC Newsline reporter
- Published
A man found guilty of murdering a mother-of-three in west Belfast has been jailed for a minimum of 22 years.
Jennifer Dornan was found in her burnt-out home in Lagmore in August 2015. She had been stabbed three times in the chest with a knife from her kitchen.
Raymond Martin Gabriel O'Neill, 43, previously of Amcomri Street in Belfast, denied murdering the 30-year-old and setting fire to her house.
But in April, a jury unanimously convicted him of arson and murder.
On Friday, a prosecution barrister said: "This is a shocking murder; every woman's worst nightmare that a man should follow you home after a night out, break into your home and murder you."
The judge sentenced O'Neill to a minimum of 22 years for murder and an indeterminate sentence of seven years for arson to be served concurrently.
O'Neill has lodged an appeal against his conviction.