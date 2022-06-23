World War One flags to stay furled during part of Belfast parade
The Parades Commission has ruled that two flags related to World War One "must remain furled" on part of an Orange march in Belfast on Saturday.
The Whiterock parade will involve about 1,000 participants and 16 bands.
The commission said sensitivities around the march centre on a half-mile stretch on the "nationalist/republican Springfield Road".
It has stated that no part of the parade may cross the peaceline at the Workman Avenue security gates.
Instead, it should proceed via the Invest NI site and only hymns should be played.
Similar route restrictions have been imposed before.
In a determination, published on its website, it stated that "no banner, instrument or object" related to paramilitaries should be on show.
Previously, there have been complaints that one of the bands due to participate on Saturday carried a banner with the names of a number of UVF paramilitaries killed during the Troubles.
It went on to state that two standards related to World War One may be carried, "but must remain furled" on a section of the march.
It states these as being "the flag of the 36th Ulster Division and the flag of the 14th Royal Irish Rifles (YCV)".