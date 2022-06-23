Jordan Kennedy to serve at least 14 years for killing mum Emma Jane McParland
A Belfast man who stabbed his mum to death has been told he will spend a minimum of 14 years in prison before being considered for release.
Jordan Kennedy, 23, of Haywood Avenue in south Belfast, is already serving a life sentence after he pleaded guilty to the murder last November.
Emma Jane McParland, 39, was found fatally injured in her flat off Ormeau Road in April 2020.
Kennedy appeared at Belfast Crown Court via video link for a tariff ruling.
He was told by the judge that he must serve 14 years in full before he could apply to be freed from custody.
Ms McParland, 39, was at home with two friends when she was attacked by Kennedy.
The court heard that one of the friends woke to hear Ms McParland shouting: "What are you doing Jordan? Stop."
'Angry and humiliated'
When she opened the door, she saw the defendant standing in the hallway with a knife in his hand. Kennedy fled when he saw her.
The friend phoned an ambulance and tried to help Ms McParland but she was pronounced dead at 02:00 GMT.
An autopsy found that she had sustained five stab wounds.
Within minutes of her death, Kennedy was arrested by police and a blood-stained 12-inch kitchen knife was found in a bin behind Ms McParland's home.
Kennedy admitted killing his mother, telling police he believed she was in a relationship with one or more of his friends.
He said he was angry, humiliated and was being taunted about it in text messages.
The judge said victim impact statements from Ms McParland's mother and one of her sisters showed that she was an "important and much loved figure in all of their lives''.
A pre-sentence report compiled by the Probation Service said the defendant had a close bond with his mother and was very protective towards her.
It also said she had tried to get him the help he needed for his "complex needs''.
'Expressed remorse'
The judge said the information showed that "Ms McParland cared for and loved her family, including this defendant, and this love was reciprocated".
"The tragedy of all of this is that the person who killed her was her eldest child, who she had tried so hard to assist.''
At the time of the murder, Kennedy was in breach of a suspended sentence imposed six weeks earlier for carrying a blade in public and had a previous conviction for possessing an offensive weapon.
He had also breached the terms of a release licence after he was jailed in 2016 for causing the death of a friend by dangerous driving.
The report said the defendant posed a danger to the public but added he "expressed remorse for the two deaths he has caused and regarded his mother as his best friend".
The judge said the defendant's remorse had been doubted by his mother's side of the family.
"I understand there have been some tensions between the different sides of the family but I cannot pretend to understand what you are going through, especially Ms McParland's mother and siblings," he added.
"I urge them to rally round Ms McParland's three children, including this defendant.''
He added that he had also received a letter from the defendant's paternal grandmother, who wrote that she was "heartbroken at the loss of Emma but also for my grandson and my two granddaughters".
She said she "cannot begin to imagine how Emma's mother and siblings feel" but that she hoped "the families can find a way through this disaster to assist those children".