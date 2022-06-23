Census 2022: Ireland's population hits record levels
- Published
The Republic of Ireland's population is at an all-time high in the history of the state, according to latest census figures.
The data, which was collected in April 2022, shows that the population has reached 5.1 million people.
It marks a 7.6% increase since the survey was last held in 2016.
All 26 counties recorded a growth in population with Longford and Meath seeing the biggest rises at 14.1% and 12.9%, respectively.
The preliminary figures released by the Irish Central Statistics Office (CSO) show that the the population was 5,123,536 on 3 April.
The population increase of 361,671 was made up of a natural increase (births minus deaths) of 171,338 and estimated net inward migration (population change minus natural increase) of 190,333.
The population across the island of Ireland has not recovered to levels seen before the famine which occurred between 1845 and 1852.
The counties comprising the Republic of Ireland had a population of around 6.5 million at the 1841 census with 1.6 million in Northern Ireland's counties.
Around one million people died as a result of the famine with a further two million emigrating.
The latest figures reveal there were slightly more females than males recorded in the census at 2,593,600 and 2,529,936, respectively.
Census figures released last month by the NI Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) show that Northern Ireland's population has grown to just under two million.
Cormac Halpin, senior statistician in the CSO's census division, said: "The results provide valuable initial insights into how our population and housing situation is changing and developing since Census 2016.
"We are busy working on the completed census forms and look forward to begin sharing the full set of detailed results from April next year."