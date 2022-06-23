Health Minister announces increased mileage rate for HSC staff
- Published
Health Minister Robin Swann has announced an increase to the mileage rate for work-related car travel by Health Trust staff.
The increase will apply to the majority of Health and Social Care workers for mileage incurred above the first 3,500 miles.
The rate will rise from 20p per mile to 30ppm for an initial six month period, which will be reviewed.
The current rate for mileage incurred up to the first 3,500 miles is 56ppm.
The Department of Health said the increase will benefit those who are required to use their vehicles most frequently and payments will be backdated.
They will be implemented through staff payroll systems, which the department said will take "some time".
In the meantime, the department said, Trusts are being asked to explore issuing eligible staff with fuel cards when they reach the 3,500-mile threshold.
Mr Swann said the decision was taken after "careful consideration of options prepared by officials in recent weeks," but that it was "at risk" because he did not have a finalised budget.
"Funding pressures in health may be significant by the second half of this financial year," he said.
Ministers are acting as caretakers due to political disagreement which has blocked the formation of an executive.
They can continue to run their respective departments, but no new decisions, such as agreeing a budget, can be taken without an executive.
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) has said it will not go into an executive until there are significant changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
The party has also refused to support the election of a Speaker so the assembly can not sit.
"I am very mindful of the cost of living pressures on health and social care staff and across the wider community," Mr Swann said.
"While I am pleased to confirm this mileage rate increase, I would also stress that a sustained and funded cross-Departmental approach is the best way to address cost of living issues and provide our citizens with the support they need."