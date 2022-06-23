Newry: Man to serve 20 years for girlfriend's murder
A 25-year-old man who murdered his girlfriend in Newry will serve at least 20-years in prison before being considered for parole.
Dawid Lukasz Mietus beat and strangled 20-year-old Patrycja Wyrebek at their Drumalane Park home in the early hours of 2 August 2020.
After a search operation he was tasered by police while holding a knife to his neck in a neighbours garden.
He pleaded guilty to the murder of Patrycja Wyrebek in April 2022.
At the time it was confirmed he would face a life sentence.
Mietus initially claimed Ms Wyrebek's death had been caused by a consensual erotic game gone wrong.
Today Mr Justice O'Hara said that this was an assault on her good name.
"He tried to be cute and clever but instead was stupid," he added.
'Happy and loved'
Ms Wryebek moved to Northern Ireland from Poland in 2006. She was the eldest of five siblings.
She moved in with Mietus in January 2020.
Before her death she had reported Mietus to the police for violence.
In a victim impact statement her family said they had been overwhelmed by grief.
Mr Justice O'Hara described her as "a happy, cheerful young woman. Happy and loved."
The court heard that Mietus, who was also from Poland, had had a 'miserable upbringing' before moving here in February 2019.
The court heard he described Ms Wrybebek as his first love but that he was jealous and immature.
It was stated in court that the fatal assault may have begun after Ms Wryebek said Mietus previously had a homosexual relationship.
However, Mr Justice O'Hara said: "Only the defendant knows exactly what happened."
He added: "I do not accept that significant remorse has been shown."
Mr Justice O'Hara said Mr Mietus must spend at least 20 years in prison before being considered for parole.
Reading a statement on behalf of the family after the sentencing, Det Insp Mark Gibson said: "We will never understand why Patrycja was taken from us. We will suffer her loss for the rest of our lives. Our children are the only thing that give us something to live for.
"Our hearts are broken and will never be the same again."