Special needs: No school places for more than 300 pupils
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
More than 300 children with a statement of Special Educational Needs (SEN) are without a school place for September.
That includes 91 children waiting for a place in a special school and 202 seeking a place in a mainstream school.
The Education Authority (EA) said there had been a "significant rise" in demand for special school places.
It said it was "working hard" to ensure children with SEN had "an appropriate place" for 2022/23.
According to statistics from the Department of Education (DE), more than 22,000 school pupils in Northern Ireland have a statement of SEN.
A statement sets out a description of a child's needs and the help that is required to meet them in school.
About 6,650 of those pupils attended special schools in 2021/22 but the EA said that 668 more children needed a place in special schools by September 2022.
In response to questions from BBC News NI, the EA said that 91 of those 668 children still did not have a confirmed special school place - around 12% of those seeking a place.
Meanwhile, another 148 children are still seeking places in specialist learning support units in mainstream primary and post-primary schools.
Those are special classes or units which provide extra support to pupils with additional needs.
That means almost a quarter of children (22%) with statements of SEN who need a place in specialist provision in a mainstream school still do not have one.
'Increase in demand'
More than 60 other children with statements are also waiting for a place in a mainstream school to be confirmed, although they do not need to enter specialist units.
The EA said there had been a rise of around 35% in the number of pupils in special schools in just five years.
There were 5,407 pupils in special schools in 2017 but that will rise to over 7,320 pupils in September 2022.
The EA said that indicated "a significant increase in demand for special school places".
In 2021, a former high school in north Belfast became an additional special school to help meet demand.
The former Castle High School became a second campus for Harberton Special School.