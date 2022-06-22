Limavady: Man beaten with metal bars in aggravated burglary
A man in his 60s has been beaten with metal bars in a house in Limavady, County Londonderry.
Police received reports at about 00:50 BST on Wednesday that two men entered a property in the Kennaught Terrace area.
The victim suffered a number of injuries in the attack, which police said are not life-threatening. The incident is being investigated as an aggravated burglary.
Police said the victim answered a knock at the door before being assaulted.
Damage was also caused to the inside of the property before the two men made off empty-handed.
"The suspects were both described as being of slight build, wearing dark clothing and had their faces covered," Det Sgt Gardiner added.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.