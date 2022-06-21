Londonderry man cleared of attempted murder of love rival
A Londonderry man has been cleared of the attempted murder of a love rival.
Robert Gillespie, 53, of Tamneynore Park in Derry had been charged with the attempted murder of Warren Roberts on 24 July, 2018.
Mr Gillespie was also charged with possession of a shotgun on the same date.
The jury at Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, on Tuesday found him not guilty of attempted murder but guilty of possessing a shotgun.
The court had been told that the incident related to a shotgun being fired at Warren Robert's car as he returned home from work.
In his defence Mr Gillespie had claimed he was not trying to kill Warren Roberts, who was involved with a woman that Mr Gillespie previously had a relationship with, but was trying to scare him.
Mr Gillespie had previously admitted eight charges relating to other incidents including Mr Roberts' car being burnt out and a bullet posted through the letter box of the woman's house.
Following the verdict Judge Philip Babington said he would pass sentence in the case on August 26.
Defence counsel Kieran Mallon said his client accepted that he was facing "a significant custodial sentence" and requested a pre-sentence report to be prepared.
The judge told Mr Gillespie it was a very serious matter and remanded him in custody prior to sentencing.