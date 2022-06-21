Masonry falls from derelict George Best Hotel
Masonry has fallen onto the pavement from the failed George Best hotel project in Belfast, police have confirmed.
Officers have closed off part of the pavement outside the Bedford Street building.
The hotel went into administration in April 2020 without ever opening.
Pedestrians have been advised to exercise caution if they are in the area.
A spokesperson for Belfast City Council said: "Our building control team have been at the site since early morning and are assessing the site, under our dangerous structures legislation.
"We are working with police and the owner to have the building made safe."
Police cordon in place around the Scottish Mutual Building after a chunk of sandstone has fell off in the early hours. Luckily noone was hurt. I've been speaking with council & efforts are being made to get the administrators to survey the building to ensure its safety & (1/3) pic.twitter.com/KnNNbBlCBB— Áine Groogan (@AineGroogan) June 21, 2022