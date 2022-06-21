Londonderry: Police investigate shot fired at Clon Dara home
Police are investigating a report of a shot being fired at a house in Londonderry.
It was reported shortly after 00:00 BST on Tuesday in the Clon Dara area.
A woman who was inside at the time of the attack was uninjured but left shaken and damage was caused to the front door of the property, police say.
"This was a reckless incident," said PSNI Det Sgt Ballantine, who appealed for information and said police were trying to establish a motive.