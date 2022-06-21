NI Troubles: Belfast holds day of reflection
By Mark Simpson
BBC News NI
- Published
Belfast City Council will take part in a "day of reflection" on Tuesday to acknowledge the "hurt and pain" caused by the Troubles.
More than 3,500 people died and thousands more were injured during 30 years of violence, much of it in Belfast.
The council is arranging poetry readings and providing space for people to reflect.
Church leaders will also take part in a service at St Anne's Cathedral.
The reason 21 June was chosen as a date for reflection is that it is the longest day of the year.
Both Catholic and Protestant church leaders will attend the service of prayer, music and reflection.
Catholic archbishop Eamon Martin and the Presbyterian moderator, the Rev Dr David Bruce, have been invited to the service which has been organised by a number of peace-building groups including the Corrymeela Community, Healing Through Remembering and the Wave Trauma Centre.
The idea of a "day of reflection" was started 15 years ago by Healing Through Remembering.
"The day of reflection is held on 21 June each year, across many communities, as an opportunity to acknowledge the deep hurt and pain caused by the conflict in and about Northern Ireland," the council said.
"The day offers an opportunity to reflect on our own attitudes, on what more we might have done or might still do, and to make a personal commitment that such loss should never be allowed to happen again.
"It also provides an opportunity to reflect on our hopes for the future."
The council said a "thought tree" will be at Belfast City Hall and people will be invited to share their hopes for the future by adding a leaf with a personal message.
Details will also be provided of support agencies who help those who have suffered trauma.
Full details about what is planned at Belfast City Hall, and the reasons behind the events, are outlined on the council's website.