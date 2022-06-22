GCSE, AS and A-level pupils in NI to be told exam topics in advance
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Pupils taking GCSE, AS and A-level exams in 2023 will know the topics they will be questioned on ahead of testing.
The approach in Northern Ireland is similar to that already announced in Scotland and Wales.
In a letter to school principals, Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said the move would help to support pupils and increase their confidence.
It is similar to changes to exams brought in for summer 2022 to account for disruption due to Covid-19.
But Ms McIlveen said that pupils would study and be tested on all parts of GCSE, AS or A-level courses in 2023.
In 2022, by contrast, students are sitting fewer papers in most subjects and are not tested on parts of many courses.
The Northern Ireland exams board CCEA published details in advance indicating which parts of GCSE, AS and A-level exams would be omitted.
Exams cancelled 'only as last resort'
"Unit omissions proved helpful in supporting a return to public exams this year, but I do not consider it in the best interests of our learners to continue with this approach for a further year," Ms McIlveen wrote.
"In 2023, learners will therefore be assessed across the full specification for each qualification."
The minister said that schools would also get some extra funding to spend on things like extra tuition and holiday revision classes to help pupils prepare for exams in 2023.
Ms McIlveen said that exams would only be cancelled again due to disruption caused by Covid and restrictions - as they were in 2020 and 2021 - "as an absolute last resort".
But she said if that was the case, schools would again calculate the grades to be awarded to pupils.
However, the minister has decided that GCSE English and Maths exams due to be held in January 2023 will be brought forward to late 2022 "to mitigate the risk of a spike in infections over the Christmas period impacting on exams".