School uniform grant in NI expected to increase by 20%
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
The grant available to families towards the cost of school uniforms is to rise for the 2022/23 school year.
Education Minister Michelle McIlveen said she was spending just over £1m to increase the uniform grant by 20%.
Low-income families eligible for the grant apply though the Education Authority (EA).
The Department of Education spoke previously of a "huge discrepancy" between the grant available to NI families and other parts of the UK.
The department is currently reviewing the criteria for the uniform grant and for free school meals.
Some parents organisations have called for a cap on the maximum price for a school uniform and PE kit.
Northern Ireland's commissioner for children and young people has also previously described school sportswear prices as "scandalous".
'Uniform exchanges'
Some schools and community organisations run uniform exchanges to help families out.
In the 2021/22 school year, low-income families could receive a grant of £35.75 towards the cost of a primary school uniform and between £73-£78 towards the cost of a post-primary uniform and PE kit.
For 2022/23 the primary school uniform grant will rise to £42.90.
The grant for children under 15 will rise to £61.20 for a uniform and £26.40 towards a PE kit.
Those over 15 can receive £67.20 towards a uniform and £26.40 towards a PE kit.
However, a paper by the Northern Ireland Assembly's Research and Information Service, published in May 2021, cited research from the Irish League of Credit Unions on school uniform costs.
It suggested parents spent £131 on primary school uniforms and £177 on post-primary uniforms when preparing their children for the return to school.
Separate UK-wide research by the Children's Society, suggested that parents spent on average £337 per year on school uniforms for each secondary school child and £315 on each primary school child.
It is ultimately up to schools to decide which conditions to set regarding uniform.
However, the Department of Education issued guidance in 2018 which "advises" schools to keep costs to a minimum.