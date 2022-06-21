Sexual offences: Dozens of cases have faced five-year court wait
By Teresa Craig
BBC News NI
- Published
More than 70 sexual offence cases have taken more than five years to come before a court, new figures show.
The latest figures available from the Department of Justice (DoJ) were obtained by BBC Radio Foyle.
Northern Ireland's victims of crime commissioner Geraldine Hanna said she was "extremely concerned" by the department's figures.
The lengthy delays could deter people from coming forward and reporting crimes, Ms Hanna said.
On Monday, a victim of child sexual abuse said that her five-year wait for her abuser to appear in court made her feel silenced by the justice system.
The latest figures show that almost 2,000 cases involving sexual offences were making their way through the criminal justice system as of May this year.
More than 180 of them had still not come to court three years after they had become active, while 73 people waited for their case to be heard in court after five years.
The department said that almost 85% of cases, where the main offence is a sexual offence, have been recorded in the system for less than three years.
They added that just under 94% of those cases had been in the system for less than five years.
'Putting their lives on hold'
Geraldine Hanna, the victims of crime commissioner, told BBC Radio Foyle she was "extremely concerned" that people won't come forward because "they'll be put off by the idea of that wait".
"I am also concerned for victims in the system that they're having to wait that long and are effectively putting their lives on hold waiting and that they may even withdraw (their case).
"It's that further harm is caused while they wait, which is what really concerns me the most."
Justice Minister Naomi Long said she recognised the "detrimental impact that delay in the criminal justice system can have on victims".
"Like many other areas of public service, the Covid pandemic has had a significant impact on efforts to speed up the justice system," she said.
Ms Long said the department is "continuing to progress work on reducing avoidable delay".
A Public Prosecution Service (PPS) spokesperson said it recognises "some victims are waiting too long for their case to move through the system, and the impact this has on them".
"The reasons for this are varied and cut across the entire criminal justice system, and we are committed to working with our partners to address them."
The PPS said it remains committed to providing a high-quality service to alleged victims, including keeping them updated about key developments in their case through a victim and witness care unit.
It said it "commends the bravery and fortitude of victims and treat them with respect and sensitivity at all times".
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has been approached for a statement.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this report, support is available at the BBC Action Line.