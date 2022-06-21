Aidan O'Brien: Urology inquiry private hearings set to begin
A series of private hearings are to begin later to discuss the experiences of urology patients and their families at the Southern Trust.
It forms part of an inquiry into the clinical practice of urology consultant Aidan O'Brien at Craigavon Area Hospital.
Inquiry chair Christine Smith said she wants to hear patients' stories first hand.
A patient recall began in October 2020, after clinical concerns were raised.
The records of more than 1,000 patients were recalled because of concerns about Mr O'Brien's work.
Urology deals with the urinary tract in both men and women and male genital organs.
The health minister announced plans for a public inquiry in November 2020 aimed at reviewing the trust's handling of urology services prior to May 2020.
Public inquiries are set up to uncover the truth following scandals or perceived injustices, and have the power to compel people to give testimony and gather other forms of evidence.
The hearings, due to take place over three days, are being held in private at the inquiry team's Belfast headquarters to ensure patient confidentiality.
They are taking place ahead of public hearings scheduled for November.
At that stage, the team will be calling for evidence from employees and former employees of the trust, the Department of Health and Mr O'Brien.
"While the work of the inquiry is focused on issues and systems of governance concerning the Southern Health and Social Care Trust, behind those issues are patients and families who were adversely affected by the treatment that they received from the trust," Ms Smith said.
"The inquiry expects to make recommendations when it concludes gathering all its evidence which, if accepted, will positively impact patient safety."
Ms Smith urged anyone who wants the inquiry to know about their experience to contact them.