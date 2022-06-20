Northern Ireland Executive parties meet to discuss budget spending
By Enda McClafferty
BBC News NI political editor
- Published
The head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service Jayne Brady is meeting the executive parties to discuss budget spending.
The discussions at Stormont Castle will also explore priorities for a future programme for government when the executive is fully restored.
The four executive parties - Sinn Fein, DUP, UUP and Alliance - are expected to take part in the process.
The SDLP has not been invited as it no longer sits on the executive.
As part of the process set up by Ms Brady, the executive parties will meet every fortnight.
They will also take part in a series of working groups which will examine employment, green sustainable energy and opportunities for young people.
It is understood the discussions on Monday will include a briefing from the Finance Minister Conor Murphy and his officials on current contingency spending across departments.
But none of this is a substitute for actual government; a point some of those parties taking part are expected to make.
The meetings come as the political standoff over the Northern Ireland Protocol continues with the DUP refusing to re-enter a power-sharing executive until the party's concern about the protocol have been addressed.