Tributes paid to journalist Aideen Kennedy
- Published
Journalist Aideen Kennedy has died shortly after announcing she was suffering from a terminal illness on social media.
On Friday, Ms Kennedy posted on Twitter that after a stint in hospital, she was receiving palliative care at home.
She worked for various news organisations but is perhaps best known for her time at UTV.
The broadcaster said the 43 year old was a "truly gifted reporter who spent many years bringing viewers stories".
Ken Reid, former UTV political editor, tweeted: "Tonight the thought @Aideen_Reporter is no longer with us is just heart breaking. A decent soul who suffered too much. The news has stunned many of us. We all need to take care. God bless her. RIP."
Lagan Valley assembly member Emma Little-Pengelly, who had known Ms Kennedy for more than 20 years, said she was "absolutely devastated".
Absolutely devastated 💔. My beautiful, funny, kind friend Aideen ( @Aideen_Reporter ) has passed away. I will miss her terribly. We met 22 years ago when we shared a room for the summer in DC and became firm friends.— Emma Little-Pengelly BL (@little_pengelly) June 18, 2022
Goodbye beautiful girl 💕 xx pic.twitter.com/tJTn0VVBCD
Former Alliance assembly member Chris Lyttle tweeted: "Rest in peace Aideen. I am so grateful for recent time spent together. May your family be comforted by the life and love you brought to this world.
"My heartfelt sympathy and support to them."
In an interview with the Belfast Telegraph in 2018 Ms Kennedy spoke about how her parents had already lost three of their four children.
The mother of two said her brother Dara, who had a brain tumour, died in 2016 and her sister Fiona died the same year after being diagnosed with cancer.
Another brother Rory was killed as a toddler in a road accident.