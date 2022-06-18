Armed Forces Day brings thousands of people to Banbridge

UK Armed Forces Day in Banbridge in 2022AFP
Thousands of people lined the streets of Banbridge in County Down to enjoy Armed Forces Day
UK Armed Forces Day in Banbridge in 2022Pacemaker
The parade featured 500 serving personnel, cadets, veterans and bands
Pacemaker
Armed Forces Day is celebrated around the UK every June and is an opportunity for the public to recognise serving troops, reserves and veterans for their service and sacrifice
Pacemaker
Banbridge was the host of Northern Ireland's flagship event this year
Pacemaker
The programme included a service at the Banbridge War Memorial
Pacemaker
The event also featured a flypast from the Red Arrows and a display of vintage aircraft and military vehicles

