Armed Forces Day brings thousands of people to Banbridge

Armed Forces Day brings thousands of people to BanbridgePublishedJust nowSharecloseShare pageCopy linkAbout sharingImage source, AFPImage caption, Thousands of people lined the streets of Banbridge in County Down to enjoy Armed Forces DayImage source, PacemakerImage caption, The parade featured 500 serving personnel, cadets, veterans and bandsImage source, PacemakerImage caption, Armed Forces Day is celebrated around the UK every June and is an opportunity for the public to recognise serving troops, reserves and veterans for their service and sacrificeImage source, PacemakerImage caption, Banbridge was the host of Northern Ireland's flagship event this yearImage source, PacemakerImage caption, The programme included a service at the Banbridge War MemorialImage source, PacemakerImage caption, The event also featured a flypast from the Red Arrows and a display of vintage aircraft and military vehicles