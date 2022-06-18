Tyrone hurler Damian Casey dies in accident in Spain
Tyrone hurler, Damian Casey (29) has died suddenly in an accident in Spain.
It is believed Mr Casey was attending a wedding and had an accident at a swimming pool.
He played for Eoghan Ruadh GAA club in Dungannon and at inter-county level for Tyrone senior hurling team.
In a statement Tyrone GAA confirmed the death, saying they were "totally shaken" by the news describing Mr Casey as "a supreme hurler... at the peak of his powers".
Tyrone county chair Michael Kerr said Damian brought "honour, delight and gladness to the whole county and far beyond".
"There are very difficult days ahead for Sean, Susan, Louise and Catherine, for Damian's wider family circle and many friends and associates, for his team-mates and for the Gaels of Dungannon and Tyrone.
"Our deepest sympathy goes to them, and our focus must now be on providing the support and comfort that will be so badly needed".