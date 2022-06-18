Tyrone hurler Damian Casey dies in accident in Spain
- Published
Tyrone hurler, Damian Casey (29) has died suddenly in an accident in Spain.
It is believed Mr Casey was attending a wedding and had an accident at a swimming pool.
He played for Eoghan Ruadh GAA club in Dungannon and at inter-county level for Tyrone senior hurling team.
In a statement Tyrone GAA confirmed the death, saying they were "totally shaken" by the news describing Mr Casey as "a supreme hurler... at the peak of his powers".
Tyrone county chair Michael Kerr said Damian brought "honour, delight and gladness to the whole county and far beyond".
"There are very difficult days ahead for Sean, Susan, Louise and Catherine, for Damian's wider family circle and many friends and associates, for his team-mates and for the Gaels of Dungannon and Tyrone.
"Our deepest sympathy goes to them, and our focus must now be on providing the support and comfort that will be so badly needed".
'Profoundly saddened'
The news of Mr Casey's death prompted tributes from the GAA community via Twitter.
Ulster University Gaelic Academy said: "We are profoundly saddened to learn of the tragic death of Damian, esteemed graduate of UU and Fitzgibbon hurler.
"We extend our deepest sympathy and offer our sincere condolences to the entire family circle at this very sad time."
"Devastated'
The Gaelic Players Association said: "Players across Ireland are devastated for the family and friends of Damian Casey and for all in Eoghan Ruadh and Tyrone GAA.
"Damian stood out as a person and leader. On the pitch he was a magician of rare skill.
"He was one of us. He was among the best of us."
'Sincere condolences'
Coalisland Clonoe CCE tweeted saying: "Sincere condolences to Damian Casey's family, friends and Club.
"We feel your loss and heartbreak.
"Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam".
'Heartbreaking news'
Strabane Sigersons GAA said: "RIP Damian Casey.
"Once again people awaken in Tyrone GAA circles to heartbreaking news.
"No words are enough to pay tribute to an outstanding gael like Damian.
"Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family".
'Tragic passing'
Seán Ó Treasaigh hurling club also paid tribute: "All at Sean Treacys Lurgan would like to pass on our heartfelt condolences to Eoghan Ruadh and Tyrone GAA and the family friends and team mates of Damian Casey after his tragic passing.
"Ulster hurling has lost an absolute great. Rest Easy Damian."
