Hazelwood Integrated College crowned best secondary school in UK
- Published
A north Belfast school has been crowned best secondary school at a UK education awards ceremony.
Hazelwood Integrated College took home the prize of secondary school of the year at the Tes School Awards.
The awards were held in person for the first time in three years in London on Friday.
Máire Thompson, the college principal, said it was a "great recognition" for the school after a very challenging two years.
"My advice for a school to be successful is to always be compassionate to both staff and students," she said.
Delighted to win the TES UK Secondary School of the Year. Thank you to our staff, students and the entire Hazelwood Community. @Education_NI @Ed_Authority @niciebelfast @EducateAdvise @robbeorn @ETI_news @WmHumphreyDUP @JulieACorr @johnfinucane @NualaMcAllister pic.twitter.com/MP8x5Sa8cA— Hazelwood Integrated College (@hazelwoodni) June 18, 2022
Hazelwood is a co-educational, integrated school with students from different cultural, religious and socio-economic backgrounds straddling the north Belfast peace line.
In 2020, it was the most oversubscribed school in the area, even ahead of grammar schools.
'Astonishing'
Judge Christine Gilbert said: "It's so unusual, with 58 per cent of students on free school meals and yet it's more popular than local grammar schools, which says something about parents' regard for the school."
Ms Gilbert said the school brings together social workers and youth workers to work with teachers and learning mentors which seems to be "pushing the achievement up".
"It's astonishing what they're doing," she said.
"Oscars of Education'
Chief judge of the Tes Schools Awards and editor of Tes magazine Jon Severs said: "The Tes Schools Awards are the Oscars of education, recognising and celebrating everything that's great about our schools and school staff".
"We had so many entries from teachers and schools across the country; choosing the winners was no easy task".
"Congratulations to the winning schools and thank you to all school staff who do such vital work every day".