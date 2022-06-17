Ballymena: Nine-year-old boy dies in bike crash
A nine-year-old boy has died after a biking accident in Ballymena, County Antrim, police said.
A second boy, 13, is understood to be in a critical condition in hospital after two bikes collided in the Dunclug area of the town on Thursday at about 16:55 BST.
Three emergency crews and a doctor were dispatched to the scene.
One of the children was transported to hospital by air ambulance, and the other by an ordinary ambulance.
The boy died in hospital as a result of his injuries.
Police said a full investigation had begun and asked that anyone who witnessed the crash to come forward.
SDLP councillor Eugene Reid said local people had helped at the scene before the ambulances arrived. Mr Reid said it was understood that off-road bikes were involved.
"I would thank the emergency services, the ambulance and the police, for ensuring they were treated and brought to the hospital as quickly as they were," he said.
"Our thoughts are with the families."