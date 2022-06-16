Police officers' families appeal for help to find killers
- Published
A son and a daughter of two police officers shot dead in County Armagh 25 years ago have appealed for help in getting justice for their fathers.
Constable John Graham and Reserve Constable David Johnston were murdered on foot patrol by gunmen in Lurgan.
The killings were blamed on the IRA and they happened just weeks before the group's 1997 ceasefire.
Mr Johnston's son, Louie, said they still hope those responsible will be successfully prosecuted.
Both men had very young families at the time and a total of five children had to grow up without their fathers.
Speaking on the 25th anniversary of their deaths, the families made a joint appeal for information on the attack.
"On Monday June 16, we said goodbye to daddy and went to school," said Mr Graham's daughter, Abbie.
"When we left him, he was sitting in the kitchen, with my younger sister on his knee, feeding her peanut butter toast.
"After we left him, daddy went into work that morning, and never came home."
"I can't begin to describe the devastation of losing a parent at such a young age, I can't tell you how hard it is to watch your own mother's heart break before you," she added.
"What I can tell you, is that one of the only hopes we have to this day is that whoever committed this crime could be brought to justice."
The officers were on patrol in Church Walk in Lurgan when they were shot from behind at close range.
Police believe the gunmen may have been wearing wigs to disguise their identity.
The killers fled the scene in a getaway car - a green Rover 216 which was later found burnt out in Lurgan's Kilwilkie Estate.
Mr Graham, who lived in Richhill, County Armagh, was 34 at the time of his death.
He was married with three daughters aged two, seven and 10 years old.
His Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) college Mr Johnston was 30 and lived in Lisburn, County Antrim.
He had two young sons, one of whom made a statement on behalf of his family.
"Five seconds was all it took to change the course of our family's history and take our dad away, leaving 25 years of unimaginable pain, loss and longing for our wonderful daddy," said Louie Johnston.
He added that his father was "not defined by the uniform he wore" and treated everyone he met "based on the content of their character".
"Dad was moved with compassion to serve the local community, was full of love, and was loved by his family deeply," he added.
He said the heartache he felt growing up without a father was now being repeated for Mr Johnston's grandchildren who never got the chance to meet him.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) joined the families' appeal, saying the RUC officers were "young men murdered while serving the local community".
"My appeal today is aimed at the local people of Lurgan who were in the area of Church Walk on the day of the murders," said Det Supt Stephen Wright,
"I believe that someone must have seen the gunmen before or after the attack or will know who these individuals were."
He added: "I want those who know who was involved that day to search their consciences and come forward to the police," he said.
"I am appealing to anyone with any knowledge of what happened that day, whether as a witness or from personal involvement, who have not spoken to police previously to do so now. It is not too late, if anyone now feels they are able to talk to us, we are ready to listen."
Abbie Graham added: "All I can do, is ask, or even beg, that anyone with any information, no matter how small, or seemingly insignificant to please come forward and help us.
"We needed our daddy then and we still need him today, but right now we also need you, so please, please help us to get justice for our dads."