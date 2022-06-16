Asylum: Iranian mum 'can't forgive' over family's relocation
By Elaine McGee
BBC Radio Foyle
- Published
An Iranian woman whose family have been moved from Belfast to Londonderry says she cannot forgive the asylum system for the distress caused to her children.
Fatemah told BBC Radio Foyle they were given just a week's notice of the 75-mile move.
Her children have been forced to leave school and friends behind, she said.
The Home Office said asylum accommodation is "offered on a no-choice basis across the UK".
Fatemah said she will "never forgive" the authorities for the distress caused to her family.
"I cannot forgive them because of the stress that my children face," said Fatemah, through a translator.
"I am asking, requesting government to do something and stop this kind of treatment."
Fatemah and her children, who are aged between three and 13, had been living in temporary accommodation in Belfast for the past 10 months.
Her eldest daughter has now had to leave the integrated secondary school in Belfast she had been attending.
The family have been relocated to Derry by Mears Group, a company subcontracted by the Home Office to provide asylum seeker accommodation.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle via a translator, Fatemah said her family had "been getting settled in Belfast", her children were making friends and attending school.
Now they're "missing their friends and very distressed".
Fatemah said the family were notified about the move about 20 days ago via a letter from the Mears Group, but it did not say where they were being moved to.
"We called Mears two times but didn't get any response," she said.
"On the day of the move, we asked the lady 'where are you going to move us?' and she said 'we still don't know'."
Fatemah said it is "a lie" that the asylum system makes children a priority.
Northern Ireland's commissioner for children and young people said the asylum system "is not delivering for children".
"The system is not producing a level of education and care and healthcare and play and the other things that children should expect as it would give to its indigenous population," said Koulla Yiasouma.
"If you look at it that way, then it is a failure."
Ms Yiasouma's office estimates there are about 130 children whose families are seeking asylum currently in temporary accommodation in Northern Ireland.
"Every child in Northern Ireland, regardless of their families' immigration status, has the same rights and should experience those rights to their fullest potential," she said.
'Prioritised for a move'
In a statement, Mears Group said due to a significant rise in the numbers of people seeking asylum, hotels are being used to accommodate people until more homes can be prioritised.
"As this family had been in the hotel for longer than others, they were prioritised for a move to a family home.
"While we understand they would have preferred to stay in Belfast, there is an acute shortage of suitable housing."
Mears Group said it has followed its legal and contractual framework, in line with Home Office procedures.
A Home Office spokesperson said the family were prioritised to move away from hotel accommodation, and arrangements for the children's education are being made.
"Asylum accommodation is offered on a no-choice basis across the United Kingdom.
"We continue to ensure that the accommodation provided is safe, secure and leaves no one destitute and ensure it is appropriate for an individual's needs."