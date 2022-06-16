Ballymoney: Regulator says care home closure 'quite unusual'
- Published
The chief executive of the health and social care regulator said she was devastated for residents of a care home that has been ordered to close.
Twenty eight people are to move from the Model Care Home in Ballymoney as a result of the enforcement.
Regulatory and Quality Improvement Authority (RQIA) said there was an "absence of assurances" around the home's financial arrangements.
Briege Donaghy said a decision to order closure was "a last port of call".
Operators of the care home said they were made aware of the move on Tuesday and were now seeking urgent legal advice.
They described the action as "wholly unjustified".
Ms Donaghy said she could not speak in detail about what led to this notice of closure but that the RQIA looks at leadership and accountability as well as the quality of care.
"Where we find good care, that's satisfying but if we see concerns about leadership, good practice, financial arrangements, any other element, we know from our experience that that will ultimately affect the ability to continue to deliver good care.
"We're not prepared to wait until someone comes to harm, we will act to prevent someone coming to harm."
Model Group NI Limited said its residents continued to receive the optimum level of care at the home, which employs 60 people.
"It appears that RQIA's concerns relate to administrative issues with registration, which the company are actively seeking to resolve with RQIA," a spokesperson said.
"The company has spent in the region of £100,000.00 updating and improving The Model Care Home, since acquiring the home approximately 18 months ago."
Ms Donaghy stood over the decision to order the closure of the facility, which she said was "quite unusual".
"We have a range of powers available to us, we look at all of them, we don't rush to take a decision like this. We look to dialogue and find resolution", she said.
Ms Donaghy said that she was "devastated" for the residents, adding that she and her colleagues had an "absolute passion" for those in care homes to be treated with dignity, respect and compassion.