North Belfast: Man seriously injured with 'bladed weapons' in burglary
A man in his 20s has been seriously injured after an aggravated burglary in North Belfast.
It happened at a house in New Lodge Road at about 18:35 BST on Tuesday evening.
The PSNI said it had been reported that several people entered a property and assaulted the man with "bladed weapons."
The man's hand was injured and he required medical treatment. Extensive damage was also caused to the property.
Inquiries are ongoing and police are appealing for information.