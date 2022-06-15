NI Protocol: Ian Paisley denies Stormont return ultimatum
"Arms haven't been twisted" to pressure the DUP to re-enter Stormont before a bill to change the NI Protocol can progress, Ian Paisley has said.
It follows speculation Number 10 could hold off taking the bill through Parliament until a Stormont Speaker is elected.
He said it was "not unreasonable" for the party to "hold out" on further action at Westminster first.
The government has not said when the next debate on the bill could happen.
On Tuesday, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, whose department drew up the bill, said she wanted to see the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) re-enter power sharing at Stormont "as soon as possible".
A row over the impact of the protocol has created a block on forming a devolved government in Northern Ireland, with the DUP stopping the assembly from sitting or a new executive being formed since Sinn Féin emerged as the largest party in May's election.
The DUP, which has the second highest number of Stormont seats, has refused to support the election of a new speaker or first and deputy first minister until there is "action" on the protocol.
Ultimatum
Mr Paisley denied suggestions in The Times newspaper that the government had issued an ultimatum to the DUP.
"My arms haven't been twisted I don't think anyone else's have either," the North Antrim MP said.
"We know the government's position - they want an executive in place soon, so do we but there's only one way of solving that.
"We will assist the government once they do something but producing a bill is not something - it's a nice indication but let's get down to action.
"I don't think it's unreasonable for us to hold out - indeed the unionist people would not forgive us if we were to suddenly roll over.
"The bill could evaporate as quickly as it's appeared."
The Commons business statement due on Thursday will make clear whether the legislation will have its second reading scheduled next week.
Alliance MP Stephen Farry said there was a sense "things are slipping with the timetable".
"It was always going to be difficult to get the DUP to engage - none of this should be happening, the more you spin these detailed, complex games the more difficult it becomes."
A government spokesperson denied to set a timeline for the legislation and said it was a "matter for the Leader of the House of Commons".