NI Protocol: Government urges DUP to return to Stormont 'as soon as possible'
- Published
Northern Ireland's political parties should return to power sharing "as soon as possible", the UK foreign secretary has said.
Liz Truss urged the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to "get on with it".
But DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that would depend on whether Parliament backed a plan to get rid of parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
It is the part of the Brexit deal which keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.
It prevents a hard border with the Republic of Ireland, but it means checks on some goods arriving into Northern Ireland from other parts of the UK - a situation opposed by unionists in Northern Ireland who argue it creates a trade border in the Irish Sea.
The DUP has refused to form a new power-sharing executive until its concerns about the protocol are addressed.
"There is a stark choice here for parliament," said Sir Jeffrey.
"The Northern Ireland Protocol and Good Friday Agreement cannot exist together.
"One seriously harms the other."
He said the protocol undermined the "cross-community consensus on which the political institutions operate".
"Parliament can either choose to go forward with the [Good Friday] Agreement and the political institutions and stability in Northern Ireland, or the protocol, but it can't have both," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster programme.
On Monday, the UK government published the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, to be debated and voted on by Parliament.
At the centre of the government's plan to ease the impact on businesses is the concept of green lanes and red lanes for trade.
This would mean:
- Goods coming from Great Britain (GB) into Northern Ireland (NI) and which are staying would use the green lane. This means there would be no checks and paperwork would be minimal.
- GB goods moving through NI into Ireland or the wider European Union would use the red lane and continue to be checked at NI ports.
London also wants any trade disputes resolved by "independent arbitration", not by the European Court of Justice, and Northern Ireland to benefit from the same tax breaks as elsewhere in the UK.
Sir Jeffrey said that without the support and consent of unionists, the Stormont institutions could not operate.
His party, which won the second-most seats in the recent Northern Ireland Assembly elections, argues it creates a divide that could lead to the break-up of the UK.
It is refusing to set up a new Northern Ireland executive with Sinn Féin - which won the most seats in the election - and other parties, until changes are made to it.
A majority of MLAs in the Stormont Assembly signed a joint letter to the prime minister stating their opposition to the proposed legislation to amend the protocol.
It was signed by 52 of the 90 assembly members (MLAs) representing Sinn Féin, the SDLP and the Alliance Party.
"People deserve to have a government. We have published this bill which does deliver for all the communities of Northern Ireland," Ms Truss told the programme.
She said that triggering Article 16 "wouldn't have resolved tax issue and custom issues" and instead would merely have "kicked the can down the road".
"If I could get negotiated solution with EU that would be my first preference.
"I have looked at all the options this is the only option that creates the long term, durable solution that the people of NI deserve," she added.
Sinn Féin MP Chris Hazzard said he was concerned about the bill.
"The regulatory zones that this proposes access ... withdrawing access from the European Court of Justice is hugely damaging," he said.
"That will create massive uncertainty and, I have no doubt at all, it breaks international law, causes a great threat to jobs and well being and it is something the British government must step back from," he said.
His party leader at Stormont, Michelle O'Neill, has described the bill as "absolutely reckless" and warned that it would cause more political instability and economic uncertainty.
Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the UK government was "casting away" its relationship with Ireland by pursuing unilateral action.
"What the British government is proposing to do is dismantle the protocol, which is international law which was carefully put together over a number of years through painstaking negotiation involving this PM to solve, or at least try to manage the disruption on the island of Ireland as best we could," he said.
"The British government is now looking to undermine all of that work for every political reason. All of Britain's friends are effectively saying 'please don't do this'," he added.
He said that the protocol had been negotiated as a "compromise".
"It allowed Northern Ireland to leave the EU with rest of UK despite the fact that the majority of people in Northern Ireland voted against Brexit but facilitated that - keeping the UK together- but also recognising that there was a huge issue in Northern Ireland in terms of an all-island economy.
"It extended the EU single market for goods to include Northern Ireland which was going be outside the EU and still part of the UK.
"That was the deal and that is the agreement and compromise that the UK government wants to dismantle for its own political reasons."
Sir Jeffrey, however, said Mr Coveney "failed to recognise the extent of the problem the protocol is causing for Northern Ireland".
"It's not just about trade and the difficulties it's creating for businesses, or the impact it's having on cost of living, it's also about our political institutions and stability," he said.
"The Irish government needs to get real and stop deluding themselves that it's some kind of minor issue that can be sorted out."
There has been a mixed reaction from businesses in Northern Ireland to the government's plans.
Manufacturing NI said that while the protocol needed reformed it did not need a "wrecking ball".