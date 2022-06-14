NI Protocol: Government urges DUP to return to Stormont 'as soon as possible'
- Published
Northern Ireland's political parties should return to power sharing "as soon as possible", the UK foreign secretary has said.
Liz Truss urged the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to "get on with it".
But DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said that would depend on whether Parliament backed a plan to get rid of parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.
It is the part of the Brexit deal which keeps Northern Ireland in the EU's single market for goods.
It prevents a hard border with the Republic of Ireland, but it means checks on some goods arriving into Northern Ireland from other parts of the UK - a situation opposed by unionists in Northern Ireland who argue it creates a trade border in the Irish Sea.
The DUP has refused to form a new power-sharing executive until its concerns about the protocol are addressed.
"There is a stark choice here for parliament," said Sir Jeffrey.
"The Northern Ireland Protocol and Good Friday Agreement cannot exist together," he said.
"One seriously harms the other. The protocol undermines the cross-community consensus on which the political institutions operate
"Parliament can either choose to go forward with the Agreement and the political institutions and stability in Northern Ireland, or the protocol, but it can't have both," he told BBC Radio Ulster's Good Morning Ulster.
On Monday, the UK government published the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill, to be debated and voted on by Parliament.
At the centre of the government's plan to ease the impact on businesses is the concept of green lanes and red lanes for trade.
This would mean:
- Goods coming from Great Britain (GB) into Northern Ireland (NI) and which are staying would use the green lane. This means there would be no checks and paperwork would be minimal.
- GB goods moving through NI into Ireland or the wider European Union would use the red lane and continue to be checked at NI ports.
London also wants any trade disputes resolved by "independent arbitration", not by the European Court of Justice, and Northern Ireland to benefit from the same tax breaks as elsewhere in the UK.
Sir Jeffrey said that without the support and consent of unionists, the Stormont institutions could not operate.
His party, which won the second-most seats in the recent Northern Ireland Assembly elections, argues it creates a divide that could lead to the break-up of the UK.
It is refusing to set up a new Northern Ireland executive with Sinn Féin - which won the most seats in the election - and other parties, until changes are made to it.
"People deserve to have a government. We have published this bill which does deliver for all the communities of Northern Ireland," Ms Truss told the programme.
She said that triggering Article 16 "wouldn't have resolved tax issue and custom issues" and instead would merely have "kicked the can down the road".
"If I could get negotiated solution with EU that would be my first preference.
"I have looked at all the options this is the only option that creates the long term, durable solution that the people of NI deserve," she added.
More to follow