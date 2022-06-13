Robin Workman charged with a number of firearms offences
By Eve Rosato
BBC News NI
- Published
A joiner has appeared in court charged with a number of firearms offences.
Robin Workman, 51, from the Shore Road in Larne, was arrested shortly after well-known loyalist Winston Irvine, who appeared in court on Saturday.
Mr Workman was arrested by police investigating a security alert at an event attended by Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney in March.
He disputes his connection to the charges, which include possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances.
Mr Workman, who was arrested on Wednesday 8 June, was denied bail.
A detective told Belfast Magistrates' Court police observed his co-accused Mr Irvine and another man park their vehicles in Belfast on 8 June and have a discussion before an item was handed to Mr Irvine by the second man and put into the boot of his car.
Mr Irvine was later stopped by police in the Shankill area of Belfast and arrested after the discovery of a bag in the boot of his car was found to contain firearms and ammunition.
The second vehicle was stopped in Ballymena with Mr Workman behind the wheel.
Mr Workman disputes his connection to the charges and denies being the individual who met with Mr Irvine and handed him something from a van.
His solicitor told the court he only "knows of Winston Irvine" from his high profile.
The detective told the court they could link Mr Workman to the bag found in Mr Irvine's car with DNA evidence found in the handle of a holdall.
A bail application was made but police objected on the grounds of the danger of further offences and interference with justice.
Mr Workman was remanded into custody to appear again on 1 July.