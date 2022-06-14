Twelfth: Orange Order welcomes live GB News parade coverage
The Orange Order has welcomed an announcement by GB News that it will provide live coverage of a Twelfth of July parade in Northern Ireland.
Last week BBC Northern Ireland confirmed it would not be resuming its live coverage of the Belfast parade "after careful consideration".
The BBC said coverage would include an hour-long programme highlights programme of parades across NI.
The live coverage on GB News will focus on the Twelfth parade in Armagh city.
Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster's Evening Extra programme, grand secretary of the Orange Order Mervyn Gibson said the live coverage would be of the Armagh city parade only.
"We have been in consultation with GB News for several days now... then a site visit to get the appropriate parade that would work for everyone," he said.
"We believe that is the largest Twelfth parade which takes place in Armagh city this year.
"The BBC for years has just covered Belfast and then in recent years began to stretch out into other rural parades, but this year we are going to Armagh and the full Armagh parade will be on television."
The Orange Order's grand master said live coverage was "very important to so many people, particularly those who are unable to attend parades for a range of reasons".
Edward Stevenson said the order was "delighted to work with the GB News team and looked forward to seeing the Twelfth covered live".
Tens of thousands of people attend parades on the Twelfth, which is held on 12 July every year to mark the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne.
King William III - the Dutch-born Protestant better known as William of Orange or King Billy - defeated the Catholic King James II in County Meath in July 1690.
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) assembly member Diane Dodds commended GB News for "seizing on this opportunity and recognising that one of the largest outdoor events in the UK calendar is deserving of live coverage".
She said the BBC's decision to axe its live broadcast was an "outrageous decision".
Former DUP leader and first minister Dame Arlene Foster will lead the commentary on GB News' coverage.