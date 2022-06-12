Moy: Arrests after 'disgraceful attack' on war memorial
Three men have been arrested after a war memorial in Moy, County Tyrone was damaged in what has been described as a "disgraceful attack".
The PSNI said the three men - two of them aged 20 and another one aged 19 - remain in custody and are assisting with enquiries.
A DUP assembly member for the area said the "deliberate attack" could not be tolerated.
"These incidents have been ongoing," said Deborah Erskine.
"The community must come together to condemn these incidents."
One of the 20-year-olds has been arrested on suspicion of attempted criminal damage and criminal damage, while the other 20-year-old is in custody on suspicion of disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage.
The 19-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour, criminal damage and resisting police.