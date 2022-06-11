Brookeborough: Barry McManus, 42, dies in Belfast Road crash

Barry McManusFamily handout
Barry McManus was 42 and from the Lisnaskea area

A man has died following a two vehicle crash in Brookeborough, near Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.

He was 42-year-old Barry McManus from the Lisnaskea area.

The collision, involving a black Renault Megane Coupe and a white Volkswagen Golf, happened on the Belfast Road, at 01:10 BST on Saturday.

Police said another man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.

Sgt Smart appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash-cam footage, to come forward.

