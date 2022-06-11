Brookeborough: Barry McManus, 42, dies in Belfast Road crash
- Published
A man has died following a two vehicle crash in Brookeborough, near Enniskillen, County Fermanagh.
He was 42-year-old Barry McManus from the Lisnaskea area.
The collision, involving a black Renault Megane Coupe and a white Volkswagen Golf, happened on the Belfast Road, at 01:10 BST on Saturday.
Police said another man was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition. The road was closed for a time but has since reopened.
Sgt Smart appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision, or who may have captured dash-cam footage, to come forward.