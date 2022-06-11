Simon Coveney bomb hoax: Man due in court over firearm charges
A 46-year-old man is to appear in court later after being arrested by detectives investigating a bomb hoax involving Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney.
The man has been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.
He was arrested in the Shankill area of Belfast on Wednesday.
The man is due before Belfast Magistrates Court after being charged on Friday night.
He will also face charges of possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a handgun without a certificate and possession of ammunition without a certificate.
Mr Coveney was giving a peace-building talk in north Belfast in March when a van was hijacked and there was elaborate hoax bomb.
About 100 people, including a number of politicians, were at the event.