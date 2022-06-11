Fly fishing: Ireland's team triumphs in Home International Championships
By Julian Fowler
South West Reporter, BBC News NI
- Published
Ireland's fly fishing team has won gold in the Home International Championships on Lough Melvin in County Fermanagh.
It is the first time the competition has been held in Northern Ireland.
Each team of 14 anglers competed to catch and release Lough Melvin's renowned wild brown trout including the unique sonaghan and gillaroo trout.
The chairman of Garrison and Lough Melvin Anglers Association, Terry McGovern, said the major competition was "a big thing for the local area".
"For a small village like Garrison it's a major achievement and a very big help to the tourism industry around this area," he said.
Points are awarded based on the size of the trout, which are caught, measured and released back into the lough.
The teams had two practice days before the match day on Friday.
The weather conditions made it tough for even the most experienced anglers, although the strong wind and choppy waters favoured the home team.
Ireland captain Darren Maguire described the conditions as perfect.
"I am definitely hoping the fish is going to be biting today for me anyway, and my team," he said.
"It's the perfect conditions, we're blessed.
"Fermanagh weather is one of these times where you hope for rain and to be honest we always get rain in Fermanagh, we're the wetlands!" he added.
'A little part of paradise'
While the other team captains had different opinions on the weather, they all agreed that Lough Melvin was special.
"We're in a little part of paradise," said Wales captain Tudor Owen.
"It's a beautiful lake, very tough going sometimes, but it's a beautiful lake and the people are lovely.
"To be captain of any team representing your country is massive.
"I dreamt of this since I was 12 and it's happened so it's been really good."
England captain Andy Cottam was also proud to be competing for his country.
"To fish for your country, never mind captaining it, it's just the peak of fishing achievement really," he explained.
"A long time ago my dad took me out river fishing and now I'm representing my country so it's just the peak of competition fishing really, you can't ask for more than that."
Lough Melvin is seven miles long and nine miles wide at its furthest point.
Jock Kettles, the Scotland captain, has fished for his country 16 times and has won eight gold medals.
He agreed that Lough Melvin was "absolutely beautiful".
"(There are) a lot of places for trout to hide which can make it difficult for us," he said.
"But it will be a bonus having some local knowledge on the boat so I'm really looking forward to it.
"It will be a challenge and the weather won't help."
Ireland used their local experience of the conditions to win the gold medal, with Scotland taking silver.