Strathfoyle: Long-awaited disabled access play area opens
Long-awaited inclusive play equipment has been installed at Strathfoyle play park in County Londonderry.
Residents have campaigned for the park to include disabled-friendly play equipment since it opened in 2017.
A grant from the Department for Communities (DfC) was secured in 2020 to make the park wheelchair-accessible.
Concerns were raised in 2021 that the grant may be unspent and returned, with the council needing to source funding "from alternative resources".
But funding of £27,000 from the department's acess and inclusion programme was eventually secured, with £20,883 match funding provided by Derry City and Strabane District Council, for the work.
The new inclusive play equipment at the site includes a ground flush roundabout, a ground flush trampoline and a spinning dish, as well as a bound safety surface.
Claire McGill's daughter, Sianon, was unable to play in the play park, located yards from her own doorstep, when it first opened back in 2017.
"Every child has the right to play," the mother-of-two told BBC News NI.
"It was heart-breaking that Sianon was unable to play at the park for so long, but we are delighted that the new accessible equipment has finally been installed.
"It should be a requirement that all play parks have accessible equipment when they are being built, because no child deserves to miss out on play."
Enagh Youth Forum (EYF) also campaigned for the redevelopment of the park to include wheel-chair accessible play equipment.
Children involved in the youth group made a presentation to council in 2020 after some of their members using wheelchairs could not gain access to the park with friends.
"We are over the moon to see this work completed which makes our play park a more inclusive and enjoyable space for all members of our community," EYF's Paul Hughes said.
"Our young members spoke very well in front of the council about why this project is so important to them.
"We are delighted to have worked alongside all of the partners involved to deliver these changes that our young people campaigned for."
'Hours of fun'
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said she was delighted to see the new equipment installed at the park.
"The importance of play in the development of our children and young people cannot be underestimated.
"The addition of this equipment will no doubt provide hours of fun by providing an inclusive environment to enjoy," the minister said.
Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Sandra Duffy said the new equipment would allow more children and young people in Strathfoyle to enjoy the play park.
"It's brilliant to see the fitting of these new additions now completed at Strathfoyle play park which will make an incredible difference to the lives of so many young people in the local community."