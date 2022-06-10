Derry Four 'coerced and oppressed into murder confessions
- Published
Police unfairly forced confessions from four men wrongly accused of murdering a British soldier, a report has found.
Gerry McGowan, Michael Toner, Stephen Crumlish and Gerard Kelly were charged with killing Lt Stephen Kirby in Londonderry in 1979.
The so-called Derry Four fled Northern Ireland until their acquittal in 1998.
Police Ombudsman Marie Anderson said they had been subjected to "an oppressive and fearful environment" prior to confessing.
Lt Kirby was an officer in the Royal Welsh Fusiliers, who was shot by an IRA sniper when he was on foot patrol in the Abercorn Road area of Derry on 14 February 1979.
The four men charged with his murder were all teenagers at the time.
They remained outside of Northern Ireland for more than 20 years before they were acquitted and lived openly in the Republic of Ireland.
During that time no extradition proceedings were ever taken against them.
In her report published on Friday, Mrs Anderson said the four men should have been given legal representation when detained at Strand Road RUC station.
The ombudsman said the men had been subjected to a "coercive and oppressive atmosphere".
"I am of the view, given the 'immature age' and vulnerability of these young men, added to the serious nature of the offences, that an opportunity to access legal advice ought to have been afforded to them during their detention at Strand Road RUC Station," Mrs Anderson said.
"I have been unable to establish a rationale as to how this may have delayed or hindered the police investigation".
The men, who have always maintained their innocence, had signed a total of 21 confessional statements in 1979, relating to the murder of Lt Kirby and a number of other terrorist incidents.
'Susceptible to compliance'
Mrs Anderson also criticised the practice of allowing the men to speak with each other during their detention.
On two occasions police allowed suspects to meet to confirm that one had made a statement implicating the other.
"Whether by design or not, I am of the view that this had a profound effect on the coercive atmosphere generated during the interviews and the subsequent securing of 'confessional' statements," said Mrs Anderson.
That along with a number of other factors including the "prolonged and repeated nature of the interviewing", had made the men "susceptible to compliance with those in authority," she added.