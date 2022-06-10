Newtownards: Shots fired at front door of Lisbane Drive flat
- Published
Two shots were fired at the front door of a flat in Newtownards after two men tried to force their way into the premises on Thursday night.
It happened at Lisbane Drive in the town shortly before 23:30 BST.
A man and woman, who are both in their 20s, were inside the flat, but were not injured.
The attackers used an object to try and force the door open. Damage was caused to the door and to an internal hall wall.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.