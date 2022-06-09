Malone Tornadoes: Belfast team misses out on mixed-ability rugby final
A rugby team from Belfast has narrowly missed out on a place in the final of the mixed-ability rugby world cup.
Malone Tornadoes played Canadian team Oshawa Vikings in this afternoon's semi final but failed to make it to tomorrow's final (Friday).
The final score was 7-10 in favour of the Vikings.
The Belfast side was competing in the Cork tournament in which players with and without physical and learning disabilities play in the same team.
They had earlier beaten a Welsh team, Lllanelli Warriors, 21-10 to claim their semi-final spot.
Players from 28 countries have been involved in the competition.
The team's proud captain is Brian Rogan - or, as his team mates know him, "The Bull".
Speaking ahead of the tournament, he said: "My nickname on the team is "The Bull", it's because I have some charge on me when I'm going in for the ruck or a tackle."
"Win or lose it doesn't matter really matter."
The International Mixed Ability Rugby Tournament 2022 will hold a closing ceremony at 19:00 BST on Friday.