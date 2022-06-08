Harkin Summit: Belfast conference hopes to close disability employment gap
An organiser of a major conference aimed at getting more disabled people into work has said employers in Northern Ireland need to "understand the depth of talent" in the community.
Seán Fitzsimons, who has muscular dystrophy, is one of the people behind the two-day Harkin Summit in Belfast.
The conference hopes to close the disability employment gap in Northern Ireland and internationally.
"It's about challenging for change," Mr Fitzsimons said.
Speaking to BBC News NI's Evening Extra programme, he said: "I am very, very proud to be from the disabled community.
"I see all around me talented people that want to get into jobs, that are in jobs and want to advance, and people who are unfortunately experiencing difficulties in holding on to their jobs".
Mr Fitzsimons is a lifelong disability campaigner and currently works in the civil service.
He said people with disabilities often faced barriers when looking for work and while in employment.
"There might be attitudinal barriers in relation to cultural ideas as to what disabled people are capable of and what they're not capable of," he said.
"There might be attitudes within the workplace where it is perceived because people have reasonable adjustment that they're doing less or that they're being treated more favourably".
He said the conference, which is now in its second day at the International Convention Centre at the Waterfront Hall, is about "building the community and policy around employment".
630 in attendance from 30 countries
Over the two days, the event will bring together leaders and activists from across the world, as well as Northern Ireland.
The first day, on Tuesday, saw 630 in attendance from 30 countries.
'Crucial issue'
Communities Minister Deirdre Hargey said creating employment for people with a disability was a "crucial issue".
"Hosting this summit, bringing together local and international leaders to build awareness, share best practice and challenge for change will ultimately help more people with disabilities and health conditions secure employment and meet their career aspirations," she said.
The minister said "initiatives will flow from the conference", which is sponsored by the Department for Communities.
These include 300 employment opportunities for young disabled people and 100 mentoring sessions between individuals and senior international leaders.
The international summit was started by retired United States Senator Tom Harkin after seeing the issues experienced by his brother Tom, who is deaf.
He said: "We have a lot to overcome and the best thing is to bring it out in the open and talk to people with disabilities, find out what they want and have an open dialogue and conversation.
"There's a lot of energy in the disability community that has been growing for a long time.
"An energy to do things different, to make sure their voices are heard and acted on".