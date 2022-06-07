Primark fire: PPS to prosecute three firms for 'alleged health and safety offences'
The Public Prosecution Service has decided to prosecute three companies for alleged health and safety offences following the Primark fire in Belfast.
The fire at the clothing retailer's historic building in the city centre burned for three days after starting on 28 August 2018.
Following an investigation, a file was submitted to the PPS by the Health and Safety Executive.
It is understood the cause of the fire is not an element of the prosecutions.
"The prosecutions are in relation to alleged health and safety failings that were discovered as a result of the investigation by the NI Fire and Rescue Service and the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland following the fire," the PPS said in a statement.
"Proceedings will commence in due course."
The Bank Buildings, where Primark was based, was gutted in the fire and is still being rebuilt.