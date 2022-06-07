Probation for man who took samurai sword into Royal Victoria Hospital
- Published
A man who took a samurai sword into a Belfast hospital has been sentenced to 12 months probation.
A judge also ordered destruction of the blade, which was discovered among Modestas Frolovas' belongings.
Frolovas, 28, of no fixed abode, was detained at the Royal Victoria Hospital on 28 March.
Belfast Magistrates' Court heard he had been sleeping in a busy waiting area, but became irate and swore at police called to the scene.
At the hearing on Tuesday, a prosecution lawyer said Frolovas shouted obscenities and ignored pleas to calm down, causing further annoyance to other people.
When he was searched, officers discovered a samurai sword in his bag.
Frolovas admitted charges of possessing a blade in a public place and disorderly behaviour.
'Blunt ornament'
A defence barrister told the court his client had been homeless and wanted to get arrested to secure somewhere to stay.
He argued that the sword was a blunt ornament which was not produced at any stage.
"It's not a case of someone trying to take on all-comers in an accident and emergency ward," the lawyer said.
Based on pre-sentence reports, District Judge Amanda Brady imposed a 12-month probation order.
"You can't carry a samurai sword about in your luggage," she told Frolovas.