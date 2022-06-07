Karol Kelly: Murder trial hears evidence against man is 'conflicting'
- Published
The barrister for one of three men charged with the murder of Karol Kelly has told jurors that evidence against his client is "conflicting".
The barrister, representing Michael Dunlop, was making his closing submission at Londonderry Crown Court, sitting in Coleraine, on Tuesday.
Mr Dunlop, 21, and brothers Gary Anderson, 25, and Sean Anderson, 24, all deny murdering Mr Kelly.
He died in 2018 in Londonderry after he was stabbed several times.
The barrister said his client had gone to Sean and Gary Anderson's house on the night in question for "a few quiet laughs with his friends".
He told the jury of eight men and four women they should not allow the fact a man had died to cloud their judgment about his client.
The barrister said in order to be sure what had happened, the jury must be sure evidence given by eye-witnesses was "consistent, reliable and accurate".
He told the court that Mr Dunlop did not have to co-operate with the investigation, he did not have to talk to the police, nor did he have to give evidence to the trial, but he did.
The barrister described his client as "an innocent kid".
He said that while one eye-witness alleged they saw Mr Dunlop banging the head of Mr Kelly off a van, it was not sufficient for the jury to think that he "might have done it or he could have done it".
The barrister said the jury had to be satisfied beyond reasonable doubt that Mr Dunlop was guilty.
He added that even the prosecution accepted the account given by Mr Dunlop was mainly truthful.
He said Sean and Gary Anderson may have had a motive for saying what they did, while his client did not.
The barrister said the prosecution and the defence for the other two co-accused had "glossed over" evidence that "torpedoes the case against Michael Dunlop".
The barrister said Sean Anderson had told "outrageous lies" when he gave evidence to the trial.
The case continues.