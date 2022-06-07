West Belfast: Translink worker and bus passenger assaulted
A bus passenger and a Translink worker have been assaulted at a bus stop in west Belfast.
The attack took place at a Glider stop on the Andersonstown Road shortly after 09:00 BST on Tuesday, according to police.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended the incident.
Three men aged 31, 33 and 42 have been arrested and police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward.
A Translink spokesperson said: "We utterly condemn this serious incident.
"The safety of our staff and passengers is our top priority. All our staff have the right to work without fear of abuse or violence and we will be ensuring our colleague will be offered all appropriate support.
"We are assisting the PSNI investigation, including provision of CCTV from the Glider vehicle, the halt and body cam footage".