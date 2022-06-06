EasyJet cancellation leaves NI woman 'stranded' in Faro
By Kelly Bonner
BBC Newsline
- Published
A woman from Northern Ireland has said she and fellow passengers were "left stranded" in Faro Airport after an EasyJet flight was cancelled.
Janice Booth has been holidaying in the Algarve with her family but her return flight to Belfast did not take off.
Ms Booth told BBC News NI that there was no warning.
"The flight was delayed, then we went through security and we're waiting to board the flight when the details went off the board," she said.
In a statement, EasyJet apologised for the cancellation on Monday of two flights to and from Belfast and Faro.
'We are very sorry'
"We are very sorry and fully understand the disruption this will have caused for our customers," it said.
"Customers are being provided with options to rebook or receive a refund as well as hotel accommodation and meals where required, along with information on how to arrange this quickly online or via the app.
"Our customer service hours and hotel accommodation sourcing have been extended to support impacted customers and help get them to their destination as soon as possible."
Thousands of travellers are thought to be stuck abroad after flight cancellations over the Jubilee weekend.
The disruption is being driven by staff shortages across the aviation industry.
EasyJet said it operated more than 1,700 flights on Monday, carrying almost 300,000 passengers.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told the BBC on Sunday that the aviation industry cut too many jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and it must not oversell flights.
He said he wanted airlines to automatically compensate passengers.
Ms Booth has now booked a flight from Faro to Kerry.
"It's not ideal but at least it's getting me home," she said.