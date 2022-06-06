Londonderry: Woman who fell from moving car in critical condition
- Published
A woman, aged in her 70s, is in critical condition in hospital after falling from a moving vehicle.
The incident happened in the Eurospar car park in the Glenabbey Close area of Londonderry.
The woman was attempting to load her shopping into the vehicle when it is understood the accelerator was pressed accidentally, the police have said.
The woman fell from the car as the vehicle began to move and proceeded to collide with another vehicle.
"We are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision," Sgt Green has said.
The senior officer has appealed for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.